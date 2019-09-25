WASHINGTON, D.C. — Foreign workers and their employers now have a stream-lined process to authorize their right to work in the United States due to new rule changes under President Donald Trump’s Department of Labor.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Friday that the DOL published a “common sense” rule for the H-2A foreign worker visa process that shifted employers having to advertise job openings in newspapers circulated in the area where the job is located to simply having to post the job opening on the DOL and state workforce agency websites. In addition to removing print advertising requirements, the DOL has also streamlined the amount of forms and paperwork necessary for filing, transferring much of it online. The USDA on Friday in a media statement referred to existing regulations as “burdens on our farmers and ranchers.”

“Both of these actions by DOL are critical changes the Administration is making to improve the H-2A application process,” Secretary Perdue said.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring our farmers and producers have access to a stable, legal agricultural workforce. By streamlining these processes, DOL is bringing the H-2A process into the 21st Century allowing farmers to be able to better and cost-effectively advertise for workers they need and fill out the required forms faster and more efficiently, because no one should have to hire a lawyer to hire a farm worker. I commend President Trump for his continued support of America’s farmers, ranchers and producers.”

In addition, the USDA characterized filling out hiring forms, applications and following rules as “cumbersome, time intensive and duplicative…” The intent of the rule change, at its core, is to allow farmers to hire a “stable and legal workforce.”

“The more time a farmer spends on paperwork, the less productive they are, hurting their business and way of life,” the USDA announcement on the rule change reads.

The new application process converts paper forms into online forms. DOL will accept submissions of the current Form ETA-9142A through the iCERT System until Oct. 16. Beginning Oct. 1, those wishing to employ emergency H-2A workers or those starting on or after Dec. 15 must submit a job order using the new form.

While some are critical of the hiring of foreign workers — non-citizens with legal work status in the U.S. — Trump has been a supporter of H-2B (non-agricultural) guest workers for years. Trump in his pre- and current presidential term hires a substantial number of foreign workers to work at his private properties in Florida and New York, according to numerous reports.

This stance may fly in the face of a federal national origin discrimination law, which bars employers from discriminating against U.S. workers because of their status in favor of hiring temporary H-2A or H-2B visa workers. The law states H-2A can only be hired if “available, qualified” U.S. workers are not available. While worker shortages in non-ag sectors may be in question, American Farm Bureau asserts 2019 is another year of labor shortages on the farm.

American Farm Bureau President Vincent “Zippy” Duvall stated in mid-July that farmers and ranchers in every state report shortages of labor being the greatest limitation on their farms. Duvall stated the number of H-2A workers hired for seasonal agriculture has doubled in the past five years.

“Even with the increase, last year’s 243,000 H-2A workers filled just a fraction of the more than 2.4 million farm jobs,” Duvall said.

One of the side effects of not having enough labor to harvest crops and produce is that with waste in the field, some farmers scale back production. This could lead to markets having to import more foods. While the H-2A program is of benefit to farmers and producers, Duvall asserts there needs to be a long-term solution on immigration to allow many workers who may have been living in the U.S. for years without legal status the ability to stay. While the system is of benefit, Duval states the process is expensive, as farmer are required to pay above-market wages on top of providing free housing and transportation to and from the farm. That is followed by the long application process, which the new DOL rule change is intended to address.

“An even bigger issue is the undocumented workers who are filling the gaps. It has been estimated that anywhere from a third to half of farm workers are not authorized to be in the United States. However, most have lived in our country for years, working hard on our farms, raising families, obeying our laws and even paying taxes,” Duvall stated.

“They did not come here to depend on government programs. They have demonstrated that they came here to work and help support their families back home. That is a totally different situation from the one that is playing out on our southern border today, and it’s important that we not confuse the two. We need to get serious about legislation that allows our experienced, reliable and hardworking farm laborers to remain in the U.S. without fear of deportation.”



