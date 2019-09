The Canton sophomore football team evened their record to 2-2 on the season with a 22-16 win over Reed-Custer Monday night. Offensively Trae Cox and Nick Oldfield each had 65 yards rushing and a touchdown apiece.

Oldfield was 5-13 passing for 121 yards on a touchdown. Defensively, Colton Hess had two interceptions while Trevor Putman added one. Will Eskridge had a fumble recovery.

Canton won on the final play of regulation on a 33-yard pass from Oldfield to Cox.