CANTON-The Canton sophomore volleyball team fell to Washington in two sets, 5-15, 17-25.

Their overall record moved to 2-11 and 0-4 in conference play.

Rylee Demott had six digs, Addi Postin had five service points and Adrianne Mahr and Ashlyn Zedric each had a kill.

Their next competition is this evening at Dunlap.