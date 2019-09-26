Taste of Canton has been cancelled for this Saturday, Sept. 28, due to the expected rain on Friday and Saturday.

CANTON — Taste of Canton has been cancelled for this Saturday, Sept. 28, due to the expected rain on Friday and Saturday. The Taste of Canton Committee apologizes, but safety is their biggest concern, including possible mud for visitors and wet electrical for the vendors.

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce encourages all to still visit the food vendors either at their restaurant locations or during the upcoming Spoon River Scenic Drive.

The Taste of Canton food vendors included:

Bash Bros BBQ — check them out at Spoon River Scenic Drive in Jones Park in Downtown Canton

Big Cat’s Bowls — 74 N. Main Street in downtown Canton, in the back of the Orendorff Emporium building

Champ’s Chicken — inside the BP gas station on 510 E. Linn St. in Canton

Cheesecakes by Cheryl — 74 N. Main St. in downtown Canton, in the back of the Orendorff Emporium building

Don & Nancy’s Café — 124 N. Main St. in downtown Canton

Dunkin Donuts — 59 W. Locust in Canton

Graham Hospital — can visit the cafeteria

Hy-Vee Grocery Store — 825 N. Main Street in Canton; visit their eatery

J & S Catering — Check them out at the Spoon River Scenic Drive in downtown Canton at the west side of the square

Just Chillin’ Ice & Water (Twice the Ice machines) — three locations: in the 5th Avenue Car Wash parking lot in Canton, near the Wal-Mart parking lot in Canton, in Cuba just one block east of the Post Office on Jefferson Street

Little Giant Sno Shack — 406 N. Main Street; also check them out during Spoon River Scenic Drive

Princess Creations — 69 E. Elm in Downtown Canton; also check them out at Spoon River Scenic Drive at London Mills

White Oak’s Sports Bar — 46 White Court in Canton