Jeanette Lorrie Weaver, 62, of Blandinsville, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 in Macomb. She was born September 17, 1957 in Chillicothe, Illinois to Robert and Alice Arbogast Streitmatter. She married Scotty Weaver on October 11, 1999 in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are children, Alicia (Steve) Greaúx of Peoria and Dean Featheringill of East Moline; one granddaughter, Anya Greaúx of Peoria; one sister, Annette (Dan) Buttrum of Chillicothe, one brother, Robb (Kelli) Streitmatter of Litchfield; sister-in-law, Joy Streitmatter of Litchfield and two nephews, Cameron Streitmatter and Christian Streitmatter, both of Litchfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jon Streitmatter.

Jeanette lived in Blandinsville since 1992 where she helped Scotty with his farm repair business since 1999. She also worked for Loop and Lotz Veterinary Clinic in Macomb, performed home health care, cleaned the post office in Blandinsville and worked as a waitress for several area restaurants.

She loved her family and talking on the phone with her granddaughter, Anya, enjoyed helping people and animals, liked to read and birdwatch and loved her many pugs and cats, especially her pug, Roy. Jeanette is greatly missed by her family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville with Pastor Les Featheringill of Fort Madison, Iowa officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Blandinsville.

Memorials may be made to the McDonough County Humane Society.

