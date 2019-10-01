McDONOUGH COUNTY — The sixth annual Brix Challenge is kicking off to raise funds for the Humane Society of McDonough County.

Due to the tremendous community support of the Brix Challenge, over $57,000 has been raised over the past five years to help animals in need in McDonough County. Once again Chris has promised to match $1,000.00 in donations to the HSMC that are received between now and October 31, 2019. No donation is too small. Every dollar donated impacts an animal’s life. We hope this year’s Brix Challenge will be the most successful yet.

The money needed to help animals in our community on an ongoing basis is substantial. The HSMC is committed to provide services for animals in need on a daily basis, addressing these needs through many ongoing programs and projects. Your contribution to this year’s Brix Challenge will directly support the HSMC’s ongoing initiatives. A few of those include:

Promoting adoption of cats and dogs at the McDonough County Animal Shelter Rescuing and fostering those animals that don’t get adopted from the Shelter Reducing pet overpopulation via spay/neuter programs Continuing enhancements for the comfort of the animals at the animal shelter Providing medical care to Shelter and County animals in need Helping pet owners who are struggling to keep their pets at home via the Pet Food Pantry

The HSMC is a 100% volunteer, State of Illinois not-for-profit organization and a qualified 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, supported entirely on donations and gifts. While much of our work supports the McDonough County Animal Shelter and the animals there, we function as a separate entity from the county animal shelter.

Our various efforts to help animals in need require a substantial ongoing revenue stream -- whether those animals are at the county animal shelter waiting for a forever home, living with their families, or are in need for another reason We value our partnership with the community members of McDonough County and the support demonstrated by its citizens during our various fund-raising efforts. We are committed to furthering our vision to provide humane care and treatment for all cats and dogs in the county, and need continued financial support to do so. Your generosity counts so much!

Tax-deductible donations to may be sent to:

The Brix Challenge 2019

Humane Society of McDonough County

PO Box 7

Macomb, IL 61455

Or by using the PayPal option on the Humane Society website at www.hsmcil.org

Your support of the “Brix Challenge” 2019 is a wonderful way to be a part of the hard work of the Humane Society of McDonough County. We hope you will “join the challenge” and make a difference in the lives of many animals in need.

