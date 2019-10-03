The Illinois State Police stated
that Travis Vaughn (Barnhill)
age 39, was driving a 2006
Chevrolet Silverado East on
Illinois 14, when he slowed down
to turn on County Road 500 East.
Merle Langley (McLeansboro)
age 50, was following Vaughn
in a 2016 Dodge Ram and also
slowed down, when Jeremy
Rush (Springerton) age 43, failed
to slow down and rear ended
Langley with a 2016 Ford F-150,
pushing the Dodge into the back
of Vaughn’s Chevrolet.
The crash sent Rush’s truck
into a nearby creek. Both Rush
and Langley were airlifted to
local hospitals. Their was no
update in their conditions.
Vaughn was uninjured and
released at the scene, Rush was
cited for failure to reduce his
speed to avoid a crash.