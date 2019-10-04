The Peoria Comic Book Convention will be held on Oct. 13 at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 101 Holiday St in East Peoria, (use I-74 exit 94- this is south east near the Clock Tower and the Roundabout).

It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission to the public is free. Dealers specializing in comic books new and old, toys, and related collectibles will be on hand. Or if you have comics lying around that you are no longer wanting bring them by dealers will be buying.

For further information contact Alan at 309 657-1599 or visit

www.epguides.com/comics