CANTON — On Sept. 13, 2019, the Illinois Correctional Industries program at Illinois River Correctional Center hosted a Mock Interview Fair for some offender workers nearing release.

IRCC’s Industry program is a fully operating Bakery. The Bakery currently employs 119 offenders in a variety of positions. Offender workers obtain hands-on experience in jobs ranging from production of bread and sweet goods to management of supplies and warehousing. Offenders also learn complex accounting principles and bookkeeping skills through completion of many financial processes and reports. Many workers have completed a Department of Labor sponsored Apprenticeship Program and/or are forklift certified through our OSHA forklift training program.

In addition to the daily on-the-job training that occurs in the Bakery, a Mock Interview Fair was held to further assist offenders in their readiness to re-enter the workforce. Employers from local communities conducted mock interviews with the workers to help and prepare them for release. The employers were able to provide constructive feedback to workers regarding their resume, responses to questions, body language and overall performance. Participants in the Mock Interview Fair were chosen based upon their willingness, release date, and apprenticeship or forklift certification. They also had to complete several workshops geared towards educating them about the current job market, performing job searches, resume writing, interviewing, as well as educating them about re-entry resources available throughout the state; including those offered by Illinois Department of Employment Services.

The Mock Interview Fair and preceding workshops were a huge success and plans are already being developed to hold another Mock Interview Fair next year.

They would like to thank Doug and Terri Moore from DCM Transport Inc., Galesburg, Jeff Groom and Mark Barber from DOT Foods, Mount Sterling, and Greg Gossett from Salveo Health and Wellness/GTI, Canton. Their time and effort in assisting these men to prepare for a brighter future is greatly appreciated.