CANTON — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a season to educate women and men about breast cancer and the importance of early detection through mammography. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Each year it is estimated that over 268,600 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 41,760 will die. Although breast cancer in men is rare, an estimated 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer and approximately 500 will die each year. That is one in 833 men.

The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program offers free breast exams and mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women. The program served 17,012 women with free breast and cervical cancer screenings in FY 2019. It’s projected to serve 18,000 women in Illinois with cancer screening and diagnostic services in FY 2020 which is more than 100 percent of their caseload.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women. The best chance for detecting breast cancer early is through mammography screening, and earlier detection gives high survival rates.

Since 1993, the United States has recognized the third Friday in October as National Mammography Day, which this year is Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Fulton County Health Department encourages all women to have a thorough clinical breast examination. This examination takes only about three to five minutes. The Fulton County Health Department offers women’s health exams to provide pap smears, pelvic exams, and clinical breast exams. The Health Department can also provide age and income eligible Fulton County women with financial assistance for mammograms, clinical breast exams and more. These services are encouraged for women who have no insurance or insurance that does not cover the cost of these screenings.

The Fulton County Health Department and the Peoria Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure is also a proud sponsor of the Breast Cancer Support Group which meets quarterly.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact the Fulton County Health Department, 700 E. Oak St. in Canton, at 647-1134, ext. 244.