LONDON MILLS — Hayley Olson, daughter of John and Michelle Olson of Fairview, received the Amos Abbadusky Outstanding Student Award for the month of September. This award is based on citizenship, scholarship, attendance, service and participation, and is given on input from the faculty.

Hayley is a member of the following organizations at Spoon River Valley: WYSE/Academic Challenge, National Honor Society, Student Council, Science Club, Drama Club & Art Club. Hayley is active in cheerleading, volleyball and dance. She currently serves as Class Vice President and has received the Scholastic Art Silver Key as well as honorable mentions and Best of Show at the Spoon River Valley Art Show.