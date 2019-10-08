The Prairie Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jim Tallman will open its 42nd season on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

EAST PEORIA — The Prairie Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jim Tallman will open its 42nd season on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The ensemble, in residence at Illinois Central College, will present this concert at 2:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on the East Peoria campus.

“Hymn of the Highlands” will be the theme of this opening concert of the season. The ensemble will present a wide variety of “highlands” music for everyone’s enjoyment. The concert will feature several selections written by Philip Sparke including Suite from Hymn of the Highlands which features the ensemble’s saxophone section, Summer Isles featuring Dan Weil on euphonium and Strathcarron (Sword Dance). In addition, Beth Hildenbrand, clarinet soloist will perform Solo de Concours on this concert. The concert will also include Shepherd’s Hey by Percy Grainger, Autumn Leaves arr. by Alfred Reed and Columbia’s Pride by J. P. Sousa. Plan to join them as there will be much more on the concert to enjoy on this fall afternoon.

Jim Tallman, conductor, is in his 26th year at Washington Community High School where he is Director of Bands, Department Chair for Fine Arts and a Speech Communication teacher. He has Bachelor’s Degrees in Music Education and Music Performance from Bradley University, a Masters in Music degree from the American Band College at Southern Oregon University, a Masters in Educational Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University and he has taken further coursework at the Vander Cook College of Music. He is a member of Phi Beta Mu and has received a Walmart Teacher of the Year award. Jim has served on the IHSA Music Advisory Committee and has guest conducted at ISYM, WIU Summer Camp, honor bands from the Heart of Illinois Conference, the West Central Conference, the Mid State 6 Conference as well as ILMEA District 4 Jazz Ensembles. He will conduct the ILMEA District 3 high school concert band this November. He is past conductor of the Grace Symphonic Winds at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria and currently is the Music Director of the Prairie Wind Ensemble, a community band that is in residence at Illinois Central College. His wife, Jennifer, is a Title 1 teacher for John L. Hensey Grade School in Washington.

Beth Hildenbrand, clarinet soloist is an up-and-coming clarinetist and music educator based out of Central Illinois. She holds a master’s degree in Music Performance and Bachelor of Music Education and Performance degrees from Illinois State University. Throughout her seven years at ISU, Beth consistently placed among the top in Dr. David Gresham’s clarinet studio and performed extensively as the principal clarinetist, as an E-flat clarinetist, and as a bass clarinetist within the university’s most prestigious ensembles. She has performed as a featured soloist with the Bloomington-Normal Youth Symphony and the Pontiac Municipal Band.

Currently, Beth works as a Sales Associate and a woodwind specialist at The Music Shoppe in Normal. As a member of The Music Shoppe team, she regularly represents the company at clarinet festivals across the State of Illinois and most recently traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Summer NAMM conference. Beth is an instructor for The Music Shoppe Center for Music Education and maintains a full studio of clarinetists and bass clarinetists. Additionally, she performs with the Prairie Wind Ensemble and is regularly hired to perform with faculty and student ensembles at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The PWE has a rich history owed to its founder, Conductor Emeritus Dr. Donald Lewellen, who created the ensemble in 1977. Dr. Lewellen led the ensemble until his retirement in 2003. The ensemble membership represents many professional backgrounds. Approximately 70 percent of members are current or retired professional music educators. The remaining 30 percent represent a diverse set of occupations including recording technician, nurse, educator, anesthesiologist, information technologist, electronics technician, engineer, attorney, homemaker, electrician, retail manager, and project manager. Members travel weekly from Knoxville, Canton, Macomb, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria Heights, Washington, North Pekin, Marquette Heights, Avon, Morton, Cuba, Galesburg, Chillicothe, Dunlap, Glasford, Mapleton, Bartonville, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marseilles, Farmington, and Elmwood as well as Peoria, East Peoria and Morton to perform with the group

Tickets for the concert are $10 per concert, $8 for college students with IDs and seniors. Students under the age of 18 and children are free. Tickets may be purchased through the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center by phone, 309-694-5136, or in person. There will be tickets available at the door the day of the performance.