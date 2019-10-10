The Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is pleased to announce that they will host a Healthy Communities in Fulton County Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 205 W. Chestnut St. in Canton.

CANTON — The Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is pleased to announce that they will host a Healthy Communities in Fulton County Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Library, located at 205 W. Chestnut St. in Canton. All community members are encouraged to attend.

Together with the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Library of the Health Sciences – Peoria and Western Illinois University’s School of Nursing, the Library is providing an opportunity for community members to learn about their health, receive free educational materials and health screenings, and register to win a free copy of The New American Heart Association Cookbook.

Health screenings will be performed by student nurses and include blood pressure checks and BMI calculations. A librarian specializing in health information will be available to help fair attendees find reliable online resources to answer health-related questions.

In addition to the event at Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library, Healthy Communities in Fulton County Health Fairs will be held at three additional public libraries in Fulton County from October through November:

Oct. 21 – Astoria Public Library District, 220 W. Broadway, Astoria

Oct. 24 – Farmington Area Public Library District, 411 N. Lightfoot Rd, Farmington

Nov. 14 – Lewistown Carnegie Public Library District, their 321 W. Lincoln Ave., Lewistown

About the Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library:

The Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library strives to educate, enlighten, and enrich the lives of the Canton area community.

About the University of Illinois at Chicago Library of the Health Sciences – Peoria:

The Library of the Health Sciences - Peoria envisions a world of equal access to information and resources where everyone is inspired to achieve their goals.

About the Western Illinois University School of Nursing:

The Western Illinois University School of Nursing empowers students through the school’s core values of academic excellence, educational opportunity, personal growth, and social responsibility.