The Carmi Times will transition from printing four days a week to

two days a week, which will be Tuesdays and Thursdays starting next

week. Subscribers will still have unlimited access to carmitimes.com,

where we’ll continue to publish updates every day. This will allow us to

get more content in the papers, for the Carmi community and White

County area.

Thank you for your continued loyalty, and support of our brand of

journalism-reliable, accurate and community-focused news.