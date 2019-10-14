Mondays

Prairieland Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 7 p.m., four-part harmony singing, Macomb Presbyterian Church, Dudley and Carroll, Macomb

Bushnell Rotary Club, 6 p.m, Bushnell Recreation and Cultural Center, 300 Miller St., Bushnell

Tuesdays

Kneedles Group, 4-6 p.m., McDonough County YMCA Senior Center, Macomb

Macomb Kiwanis Club, 6 p.m., Wesley Village

Thursdays

Line Dancing Seniors, 1-3 p.m., Macomb YMCA Senior Center, 400 E. Calhoun St. Call 837-5733.

Ladies Card Club, noon, Bushnell Recreation and Cultural Center, 300 Miller St., Bushnell

Senior Pitch Club, 5:30 p.m., YMCA, 400 E. Calhoun St.

First Monday

McDonough County Humane Society, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 6, 221 E. Washington St., Macomb.

Bushnell City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 138 E. Hail St, Bushnell

Tennessee Village Board, 6 p.m., Tennessee Village Hall, 207 W. Bushnell St.

Macomb City Council, 5:15 p.m., Macomb City Hall 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

Colchester City Council, 6 p.m., city hall, 500 E. Roberts St., Colchester

First Tuesday

Blandinsville Village Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 100 W. Washington St.,

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #6, 7 p.m. at 122 E Washington, Macomb.

First Wednesday

Industry Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Kiwanis Building

YMCA Checkpoint support group for military veterans, 5:30 p.m., YMCA Senior Center, 400 E. Calhoun St., Macomb

First Thursday

Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Wesley Village, Macomb

Bushnell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Rosy’s Pizza, 458 E. Main St., Bushnell

Second Monday

Housing Authority, noon, Eisenhower Towers, Macomb

Macomb City Council Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

Macomb Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, 5:30 p.m., Airport Authority office, Terminal Building, Macomb Municipal Airport, 16190 E. 1300th Road.

Good Hope Village Board, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 175 S. Chestnut St., Good Hope

Second Tuesday

Macomb Food Co-op board meeting, 6 p.m., Western Illinois Regional Council, Macomb.

Second Wednesday

McDonough County Finance/Insurance Committee, 7 p.m., third floor McDonough County Courthouse, Macomb

Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., Macomb Masonic Temple, Macomb

McDonough County Board of Health, 7 p.m., 505 E. Jackson St., Macomb - Meets every two months

Second Thursday

Colchester Community Connections, 6 p.m., Colchester City Hall

Adult Coloring Club, 2-4 p.m., Macomb Public Library.

Third Monday

Bushnell City Council, 5:30 p.m., City hall, 138 E. Hail St., Bushnell

Macomb School Board, 7 p.m., MHS library

Macomb City Council, 7 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

McDonough County Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., 201 S. Lafayette St., Macomb

McDonough District Hospital Board, 5:30 p.m., MDH Board Room, 525 E. Grant St., Macomb

VFW Auxiliary to Post #1921, 7 p.m. at 1200 E Jefferson, Macomb.

Third Tuesday

Macomb Park District Board, 6 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

La Leche League breastfeeding support group, 6 p.m., 339 S. Johnson St., Macomb

Macomb Public Library Board, 7 p.m., Macomb Public Library meeting room, 235 S. Lafayette St., Macomb

Third Wednesday

McDonough County Board, 7 p.m., McDonough County Courthouse

Bushnell-Prairie City School Board committee-of -the-whole meeting, 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., B-PC High School, Bushnell

Third Thursday

Macomb Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Wesley Village, Macomb

Bushnell Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Rosy’s Pizza, 458 E. Main St., Bushnell

Fourth Monday

Macomb City Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Macomb City Hall, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

McDonough County Democratic Central Committee, 6:30 p.m., Macomb City Hall community room, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

McDonough County Democratic Coalition, 7 p.m., Macomb City Hall community room, 232 E. Jackson St., Macomb

Macomb Community Theatre membership meeting, 7 p.m., 837-1828

Macomb American Legion Post 6, 221 E. Washington St., Macomb, call 833-2951 for information

Fourth Thursday

Colchester Area Business Association, noon, Lions Den in Colchester

West Prairie School Board, 7p.m., West Prairie High School, Sciota

Macomb VFW Post 1921, 1200 E. Jefferson St., Macomb, call 837-1921 for info

Last Monday

Colchester City Council committee of the whole, 6 p.m., city hall, 500 E. Roberts St., Colchester