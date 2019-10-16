MACOMB — McDonough County Emergency Services Director Edgar Rodriguez told a county board committee Tuesday that he will use remaining funds in his budget at the end of the year to buy training equipment for area high schools. He said each high school would receive a boxed kit for use in the "Stop the Bleed" active shooter exercise.

"We will be the only county in the area that has this," said Rodriguez. He said schools in northern Illinois received state funding to buy the kits but then the money ran out.

Each kit includes a partial leg model that allows practice treatment on wounds. The kit also includes tourniquets and other material to be applied to wounds. Rodriguez said a kit would also be given to the Rushville-Industry high school.

In other business, the county board emergency services and disaster assistance committee voted to recommend purchase of the Everbridge emergency alert system. Committee chairman Scott Schwerer said the board's finance committee has also recommended purchase of the system.

Rodriguez said he has obtained a three-year grant from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to offset most of the county's share for purchase of the system.

Of the $15,711 first-year setup and implementation cost, the county has pledged $10,211 and IEMA will pay $7,855 toward that cost.

Second and third year costs for the county would be $5,991 and IEMA would contribute a $5,745 grant. Macomb has pledged $2,500 each year and Bushnell has pledged $1,000. The ESDA budget would contribute $1,500 and Emmet Township would contribute $500 each year.

Schwerer and committee member Joe Erlandson said other townships in the county expressed no interest in sharing system costs. Rodriguez said they would receive local emergency information but could not post local information such as township road closures unless they choose to help fund the alert system.

The ESDA director said the system could be up and running in December.

Rodriguez reported that his office participated in the Mutual Aid meeting October 3 in Colchester for county firefighters, and that he was scheduled this week to discuss the role of public works in emergency management at the Illinois Public Works Mutual Aid Network meeting in Bloomington.

The ESDA director said First Presbyterian Church in Macomb has volunteered to become an emergency warming center during severely cold weather. He said the American Red Cross would work to certify the church building as an emergency shelter and would supply cots and other materials as needed.

