With Veterans Day quickly
approaching, we would like
to help our veterans get some
items they need. Washington
Attendance Center is having
a clothing drive to donate to
veterans at some of the local
VA clinics and nursing homes.
How can you help?
You can help by simply collecting
NEW sweatshirts,
sweatpants, insulated underwear,
socks, and/or slippers
in their original package
and bringing them to school
between October 28th and
November 8th. We will partner
with the Carmi Elks Lodge
#1652 to distribute the items to
veterans in Southern Illinois.
Any business or club who
brings in items will receive a
shout out from Washington
Attendance Center on our
Facebook page. If you have
any questions, please contact
Amy Whitley at 618-382-4631
or awhitley@carmischools.org.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR
SUPPORT