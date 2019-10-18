(Geneseo)- 4th Ward Alderman Brett Barnhart announced Monday, October 14 that he would be seeking re-election to the Geneseo City Council. He has served since 2018. Barnhart is Director of Technical Services for HNI in Muscatine, IA and is co-founder of a start-up company called Core Insight, that does customer/employee engagement surveys. Barnhart said his top goals for a second term are to see to fruition important projects that have been started. Foremost of these are sewer plant upgrades, Richmond Hill improvements for Phase 1, and storm water drainage issues being addressed on N. Chicago Street. As well, Barnhart cited "economic development initiatives that are underway, and our partnership with the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, that has never been stronger. The more sales tax we generate, the less of a burden on property tax payers." Longer term goals of Barnhart's include "citywide improvements to the aging water and sewer infrastructure, and growing our industrial park." As well, he highlighted street surfacing and sidewalk needs to be addressed. "Our town is the jewel of the region and I am so proud to live and serve here. The City has amazing staff and we need a Council that partners with them to make Geneseo the best it can be," Barnhart concluded. He encourages the public to visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BrettHBarnhart where he posts city news updates and seeks community feedback. Married to Holly, for 25 years, the Barnharts are parents of four children, two who graduated GHS and are serving in the military (Navy and Air Force), and the younger two, who attend GMS and Southwest Elementary. Raised on a small farm in Central Illinois, Barnhart enjoys working on his John Deere tractors in his free time.