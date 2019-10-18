Mayor Elmer Littlefield has vetoed the Lewistown City Council’s measure to forgive $358.13 of Jayson Herrick’s $1,027 water bill.

LEWISTOWN — Mayor Elmer Littlefield has vetoed the Lewistown City Council’s measure to forgive $358.13 of Jayson Herrick’s $1,027 water bill.

Herrick said he received communication from the City of Lewistown the morning of Sept. 6 that there was a water break in an apartment building he owns located near 2 Cousins Restaurant. Around 3 p.m. that same day, the water was shut off to the building, Herrick said, and later that evening the water break was fixed.

A few days later, Herrick received a water bill for $1,029.27.

Shocked by the high amount, Herrick contacted the City and was put on the agenda for the Council’s Sept. 24 meeting, at which he requested that the City split the bill with him.

According to the minutes of that meeting, Aldermen agreed to waive sewer fee portion of the bill, $358.13. Alderman Kim Pascal abstained from voting because Herrick is her son.

Herrick said he later paid the remaining portion of the bill.

Herrick had believed the matter to be over with until he opened the Oct. 2 issue of the Fulton Democrat and saw an article titled “Open Letter to the Citizens of Lewistown” written by Littlefield detailing his version of events and his decision to veto the Council’s Sept. 24 decision.

Herrick and Littlefield are at odds with the true version of events.

Littlefield says in his letter that “The contour of the basement floor slopes towards the sewer pipe and the opening in the sewer pipe. This confirms that Jayson’s basement floor is hard clay and that water flows to the opening in the sewer pipe.”

Herrick maintains the basement floor is dirt and actually slopes upward to the hole that Littlefield says is a sewer drain. Herrick added that there was an old pipe that used to connect from the 2 Cousins building to his building, and this is what Littlefield says is a sewer drain.

Littlefield also asserted in his letter that Herrick told the Council he had fixed the leak within two hours and that the repairman had actually fixed the leak the following day on Sept. 7, which Herrick told the Ledger is inaccurate.

Littlefield’s letter also mentioned that residents Jerry Ford and Connie Lannery had requested and were approved to be put on a payment plan for their water bills; the minutes of the Sept. 24 meeting confirm the accuracy of those statements.

However, Littlefield suggested that while those residents accept the “responsibility to pay their utility bill in full,” Herrick does not.

“Jayson, on the other hand, requested and was granted special treatment by the City Council,” Littlefield stated.

“The cancellation of a City financial billing is the wrongful taking of a public asset for private benefit. This is an unauthorized financial burden on Lewistown tax payers as well as a burden on those who pay their water and sewer bills in full,” Littlefield said in the letter. “Lewiston’s City ordinances and the Illinois State Constitution set forth principles which prohibit the City Council from cancelling or reducing anyone’s correctly (i.e., properly metered and read) utility bill. Lewistown provides by ordinance that ‘only questions of proper and correct billing will be considered’… The City Council’s cancellation of Jayson’s correctly metered and read City utility bill constitutes an improper and unlawful use of the City’s public funds for the sole benefit for a private individual.”

Therefore, Littlefield concluded his letter, “I will Veto the City Council’s approval of the Motion to cancel Jayson Herrick’s entire libation to pay a correctly metered and read City sewer bill in the amount of $358.13.”

Though Littlefield calls the cancellation of Herrick’s bill “improper and unlawful use” of the City’s funds, the City Council had approved at its Aug. 13 meeting to deduct the sewer charges from another individual’s water bill.

Minutes from the Council’s meeting say in part, “Discuss/Approve Kathy Grzanich water bill for Deb Cole because of water break — 919 South Main, Sunday morning discovered break, City could not get it shut off, she got it shut off on Sunday afternoon, and got it fixed on Monday. Kath said she is willing to pay $50.00 plus regular bill would like rest wrote off. Gary Shawgo said that was some water in pit. Mayor Littlefield said reading was about 20,000 gallons over what is usually used, so had to be leaking for a while. City can’t find shut off. Mayor proposes that the sewer amount be deducted off, that amount is $58.00 and late charge. Alderman Clark said that makes the bill around $114.00. Motion by Alderman Spotloe to deduct the $58.00 plus late fees, second by Alderman Miller, roll call vote all ayes.”

During the Lewistown City Council’s meeting held Oct. 8, Littlefield said the Council cannot take further action on Herrick’s bill until the next regular meeting Oct. 22.

Illinois Municipal Code states that after the regular meeting at which Council receives the Mayor’s veto (in this case Oct. 8), the Council will reconsider the matter at the following regular meeting (Oct. 22).

According to Illinois Municipal Code, Aldermen can reverse Littlefield’s veto by a two-thirds vote.

“We come up with these different scenarios and the ordinance is very clear — if the water goes through the meter, you pay the water service,” said Littlefield at the last week’s meeting. “That’s what the ordinance says.

“It is chaos here at City Hall,” he continued. “People come in here all the time. I probably have to met with one a month at least. Now people come in here, we have ordinances we’re supposed to follow…”

Some audience members voiced protests, to which Littlefield said, “When I say one a month, me, personally get involved, not one a month that comes in here and challenges it.

“When the Water Clerk (Cindy Havens); Gary Shawgo, Public Works Director; myself as Mayor, we’re supposed to be following the ordinances,” he continued. “And then it comes to the Council and they say, ‘Well, we’re going to do something different.’ The ordinance clearly says that it (water) goes through the meter.”

Alderman Kendall Miller questioned if there was a burden of proof on whether water had actually gone through the sewer line.

“You have to remember, the ordinance does’t say that… We keep changing it for whoever comes here,” Littlefield said. “We have to make it one way or the other.”

“We need to change the ordinance,” Miller said. “That’s what we need to figure out, whether water actually goes through the sewer or not. Sometimes it’s obvious but sometimes it’s not.”

Herrick, Alderman Sally Clark and another resident in attendance expressed also that they believed Littlefield to be belittling towards the two residents asking for payment plans on their bills at the Sept. 24 meeting. Littlefield denied the accusations.

Clark said a document should be drawn up allowing water customers who are financially struggling to be put on a payment plan instead of addressing the City Council.

Herrick told the Ledger he been speaking with an attorney on how to legally remove Littlefield from office.