The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring their annual Sneak Peek and Country Store in the lobby area of the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m; on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring their annual Sneak Peek and Country Store in the lobby area of the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m; on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Come shop early for Christmas items. They will also have baked goods to purchase on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund.