CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a fundraiser called “Blooming Crazy” Christmas Greenery in the hospital’s lobby area on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will have fall and Christmas decorations. Orders only will be taken for wreaths, garlands, grave blankets and more. They will be delivered to Graham Hospital for pick-up before Thanksgiving.

Cash, debit and credit cards as well as payroll deduction will be accepted.

Proceeds will be used to benefit the Graham Hospital and Graham Medical Group Equipment Fund.