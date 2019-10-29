A North Carolina sheriff is urging parents to keep an eye out for THC-laced candy this week.

Ahead of Halloween, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says it has already seized 28 pounds of marijuana edibles, according to TV station KCEN.

In most cases, the edibles are brought in from states where they're legal, including Colorado.

The candies, which come in a variety of forms, tend to be very brightly colored with a "fruity smell that's appealing to kids."

On Facebook, Guilford County offers these tips for parents:

- Discard ANY item given to children that appears to be “home-made”, is packaged in a non-descriptive foil or clear wrapping or is not immediately apparent as being a commercially available candy or treat.

- Be familiar with the locations you allow your children to trick or treat, only choose safe neighborhoods or residences you know and trust.

- The Food and Drug Administration issued a list of Halloween food safety tips.

- The agency warns parents not to let their children snack on treats from their goody bags while they are trick-or-treating but instead wait until an adult can inspect the candy.

- The FDA recommends families carefully go through candies to ensure there are not any signs of tampering, including an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers.

- While the commercially manufactured marijuana edibles and candies may have warning labels attached with them, and the possibility your child ingesting them may be low risk, we still want to remain proactive and vigilant in our approach to the safety of all of our citizens, especially children. A sample of actual seizures is attached as a guide for parents.