Pets @ Risk is hosting a

K9 Karnival this Saturday,

November 2nd, from 9 am

- 3 pm at the White County

Fairgrounds Floral Hall.

Bring your pets and come

out for a bunch of good, old

fashioned fun.

There will be carnival

games with prizes and an

inflatable for the kids. Take

an adorable family picture

with your fur babies at the fall

themed photo booth and then

swing by and let your pet

create their very own canvas

art to adorn your walls.

There will be pork burger,

hamburger, and hot dog baskets

available from 10:30-1

for lunch, then stop by the

bake sale and take home

something sweet.

Pets @ Risk will also be

holding a pet adoption day

with a variety of animals

looking for their forever

home.

All proceeds from the day

will be split between daily

Pets @ Risk operations

and the Carmi Memorial

Dog Park. Come on out

to the floral hall and support

Carmi’s four legged

community.