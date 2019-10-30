The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Spoon River Valley High School.

LONDON MILLS — The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at Spoon River Valley High School.

Tom Peffer, Lorenz and Associates, reviewed the annual audit.

During his report, Superintendent Chris Janssen discussed the possibility of a wellness program. He reported that staff members are interested and would like to possibly create a task force to determine a direction.

Mr. Janssen also reported that the transportation department continues to struggle with less drivers and more activities. A discussion was held about the possibility of purchasing an activity bus.

Mr. Janssen discussed tax levy options and will have further discussions at the November meeting.

The board moved to Closed/Executive session at 6:51 p.m. following a motion by Dr. Eathington and seconded by Mr. Thomas to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district. The motion passed 5-0. They returned to open session at 7:01 p.m.

The Valley school board approved:

•Mariah Quick as the junior high head volleyball coach

•Julia McConkey as junior high assistant volleyball coach

•Tosh Vansmiddlesworth as assistant softball coach

•Renewing the Athletic Director’s contract

•Resignation of Sheri Bennett and

•A Letter of Credit to cover bank deposits

The board adjourned at 7:12 p.m. following a motion by Dr. Earthington.