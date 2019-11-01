Darbi Dugan, 23, is an Abingdon woman who has a passion for art. She's an animator and illustrator who operates the page, Darbi Draws.

ABINGDON — Darbi Dugan, 23, is an Abingdon woman who has a passion for art. She's an animator and illustrator who operates the page, Darbi Draws. For the past few years, Dugan has mostly resided in Springfield, Missouri, where she attended Missouri State University. She graduated with a BFA in Computer Animation from MSU in May and has since returned to Abingdon, where she works part time while searching for a career in her field.

What does Dugan usually create?

She said, "I consider myself a digital artist. It's how I create most of my work and it's what I like to do the most. In general for big projects I really try my hardest to convey some kind of message. So, some of my work can be pretty moody and out there. I guess that's why I represent a lot of punk and body positive elements in my work because there's a lot of weight behind these concepts at the core."

Comics, cartoons, video games, and anime made the young woman want to become an animator and illustrator.

"I’ve always been a nerd and as I got older I never grew out of my love for these things. They kept me company growing up as an only child and I started to fall in love with the characters and stories that were being told. Eventually I wanted to try making my own stories and characters. Once I found out I could get a job doing these things, the rest was history," Dugan explained.

She continued, "Both mediums give me the power to make anything imaginable a reality if I work hard enough. Becoming an animator was my first goal. I had decided that’s what I wanted to do when I was in sixth grade. There’s more to animation than making characters move but that’s the part I was most interested in. There’s so many ways to make an animation and bring the characters to life to tell a story.

Illustration is just the static form of animation but it allows me to really focus on the design elements and details to bring an image together. Plus it just lets me do what I love most, draw and develop my own style. Even though it often challenging, Illustration is something I find really relaxing."

Dugan thoroughly enjoys creating digital illustrations.

She explained, "Whether it be of my own original characters, or fan art of other characters, I really love doing character based illustration. For a while now I’ve loved punk, for the music, movement, and the style among other aspects so I draw lots punk characters. It’s kind of become my thing. Also as a plus sized woman myself one of my favorite things to create is body positive work. I like do pin-up esque illustrations of women that come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes both of these things meet in the middle and you get a plus sized punk rocker screaming into a microphone."

The artist has always been interested in art.

"Ever since I was a little kid I’ve had a pencil in my hand. Once I realized I could create anything I could imagine, drawing went from being just a regular activity to becoming an addiction. Then one thing led to another as I got older. I found various forms of art through music, which really got me interested in street art, punk art, and contemporary art in general. I guess I’ve just always loved how elements like form, color, and composition can come together to create a concept and make it visually appealing at the same time. For me it’s relaxing, rewarding, and challenging."

Dugan recently drew portraits at the junction during scenic drive. It was her first time there and each portrait took around 15 to 20 minutes for her to complete.

"I made some awesome connections while I was there. In my opinion that was time well spent.

In the past I’ve offered portraits at Galesburg’s Art in the Park and had completed dozens during the two days I tabled there. Doing these portraits is usually a pretty stressful thing for me, but seeing how people react when I finish a portrait is always worth it," Dugan said.

Dugan's prices for her work varies.

Said Dugan, "For specific individual work, it’s hard to come up with a rate because I base the price off of the time it takes to create, the medium, the size, the amount of detail, among other things. Depending on the project I will usually quote a base price and we will work from there. However, in the very near future I am going to be posting rates for special styles of portraits that I will be offering. Some of them run as low as $15 and other styles start at $30 and go on up depending on how many people are in the portrait."

What advice does Dugan have to offer aspiring artists?

"Art is hard so don’t give up. It takes a long time and dedication to get better but remember you don’t have to be able to create photo realistic drawings or paintings to be and artist. Be observant, use reference images as a tool and of course, flip the canvas! Lastly, art is such an encompassing term. There's so many different mediums, and styles. The possibilities are endless."

She added, "In your journey you may come across people who don’t get your art or maybe even mentors who will tell you what you’re drawing or creating isn’t art, and that’s okay. It’s okay because even if someone doesn’t like it, art can be anything! As long as what you’re creating brings you joy, keep doing it no matter what anyone says. There will always be someone who appreciates the work you do. I am definitely not an art expert or authority, but feel free to message me if you have any questions. I might have a few tricks up my sleeve. Who knows?"

Those who are interested in purchasing Dugan's artwork can contact her through her website darbijodugan.com. On that site, customers can find her e-mail address, darbijo@outlook.com and links to her social media pages such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

"If you would like to see my best work or watch some of my animated shorts, check out my website darbijodugan.com and if you like what you see follow me on Facebook at Darbi Draws and Instagram at darbi.draws. I post there the most often, so you can always see what I’m up to. A great way to support me for free is to share my artwork with your friends or anyone else you think would enjoy it! Take over and shine on," Dugan said.