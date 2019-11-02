FARMINGTON-The guest speaker for Farmington’s Veteran Day’s activities is past Legion Commander Denise Lohan.

She will be addressing the student body in the FHS gymnasium 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

Denise was the first female National Commander serving in 2018.

Following that there is a breakfast for all veterans in attendance (please let the school know in advance if you are a veteran and will be attending).

She will also be addressing the Veterans Day ceremony at Reed Park at 11 a.m.

Farmington Legion Post 140 will be adding new names to the Veterans Memorial at the time including: William Porter-Korea; Dominic Perardi-WWII; Michael Pille-Enduring Freedom and Charles Houstron-Enduring Freedom.