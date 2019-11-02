NAMI Tri-County Illinois has scheduled an education meeting and support groups for November.

On Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., a monthly mental illness education meeting will be held in Room 127 at the ICC Peoria Campus, 5407 N. University.

The topic will be Seasonal Affective Disorder: Depression related to this time of year, presented Howard Love, LCPC, Counselor at the Antioch Group.

Additionally, support groups will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., also at the ICC Peoria Campus in Popular Hall.

The support group for people experiencing any mental health conditions will meet in Poplar 127. The group for family or close friends of those struggling with mental illness will meet in Poplar 132 at the same time.

NAMI Tri-County Illinois is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.