CANTON-Approximately 250 sophomores from around the district attended the 10th Grade Career Expo at Spoon River College in Canton Nov. 1.

This year the interactive event was held entirely in the Multi-Purpose Building rather than in different classrooms and buildings, and focused on four main career areas. Presenters provided hands-on activities and shared information about their respective careers.

“Our presenters did a great job of giving students a look at the work they do, and we couldn’t do this event without them,” said Brandi Ketcham, advisor and event organizer. “Many high school students are still deciding what they want to do, and we hope events like this help them make that decision.”

The following career areas and the business representing them were:

Health Care Professionals: Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine, Bleem Family Chiropractic, Carl Sandburg College, Graham Health System, SIU Medicine, and Spoon River College Nursing.

Human and Public Services Careers: Barnhart, Tinsman & Lane, Ltd., Canton School District, Copperas Creek Fire Department, Fulton County Emergency Medical Association, North Central Behavioral System, Spoon River College, and Western Illinois University.

Arts/Communication, Information Technology and Business Careers: Broadcast Sports International, MidAmerica National Bank, Spoon River College, Western Illinois University, and WHOI.

Agriculture/Food/Natural Resources and Manufacturing/Engineering/Logistics Careers: Caterpillar, Graham Health System, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Martin Sullivan, Morton Industries, and Spoon River College.

Schools that participated were Astoria, Canton, Cuba, Havana, Lewistown, McCall, and Spoon River Valley.

Pictures of the event can be viewed on the Spoon River College Facebook page.