Here's something to think about in the wake of Veterans Day. Newsweek reports that 49 percent of veterans are not comfortable when someone says, "Thank you for your service."

That statistic came from a poll of active and former military commissioned by a not-for-profit network of mental health clinics. The Cohen Veterans Network serves post 9/11 veterans and military families.

The survey said that 91 percent of Americans regularly use the expression, "Thank you for your service." One veteran wrote in the survey comments section, "I feel very uncomfortable ...because I don't know what to say back."

Most survey respondents said they would prefer an expression of gratitude that tried to connect with them on a personal level. A simple and easy platitude doesn't do it.

Dave Gowel of the digital military platform RallyPoint Network said, "Veterans are as diverse in our interests as are civilians....You can't make everyone happy."

"Think about why you are saying thanks," Gowel said, "and realize you need to do more than check the box with a simple phrase."

The survey respondents said they preferred questions about when they served, where they were stationed, and the jobs they were assigned. The Cohen group has launched a new awareness initiative that can connect veterans and civilians in more meaningful ways.

Group president Anthony Hassan said, "Taking an interest in a veteran's story about time in the military is one way to engage."

I got a copy of the Newsweek article from Scott Crilley, a news feature consultant. He attached these comments: "Is this true?....Do they feel that phrase is hollow and meaningless? What should we be saying instead?"

One veteran from Tennessee responded, "Just sitting and listening to the stories of our older generations would mean a lot."

