CANTON — The Canton Fire Department responded to 36 W. Tamarack St. at 9:14 p.m. on the report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the home. Personnel established a water supply and used attack lines to enter the structure under heavy smoke conditions.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes. Crews remained on scene for two hours extinguishing hot spots i the home.

Canton Police Department and Ameren Illinois assisted at the scene. Off duty personnel were called in to assist with the fire and to respond to additional emergencies.

The fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.