The White County States
Attorney Denton Aud has
reviewed the report in reference
to the fire in Crossville on
November 7th 2019, involving
Cathy Brandenstein and Andrew
Swanner.
The White County Sheriff's
Office is conducting the investigation
along with the Illinois
State Fire Marshal.
Mr. Swanner was arrested on
the day of the incident on charges
of aggravated domestic battery
and is being held in the White
County Jail on a bond of one million
dollars.
States Attorney Denton Aud
has filed additional charges on
Swanner. The charges are, count
1: Attempt (First Degree Murder),
count 2: Aggravated Arson,
count 3: Aggravated Arson,
count 4: Residential Arson, count
5: Aggravated Domestic Battery,
count 6: Aggravated Battery,
count 7: Domestic Battery. Mr.
Swanner was in court Tuesday,
November 12th 2019, as was
advised of the additional charges.