CANTON-During the Canton Community College/Spoon River College Alumni Awards Reception and Athletic Hall of Fame Induction held Nov. 2, Amanda Atchley, Canton was honored with an Alumni Achievement Award.

Atchley confesses that she was not a motivated student in high school. “I really just got by and wasn’t involved.”

Not ready to move away from home to attend a four-year university, Atchley enrolled at Spoon River College.

“You could say that Spoon saved my life. It helped me reevaluate what was important and to establish goals.”

After almost five years as a senior program specialist for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Atchley accepted a position as the executive director of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce.

While at the Chamber, Atchley was instrumental in initiating several community projects that benefitted Canton: Youth Leadership Academy; Young Professionals (in partnership with SRC Community Outreach); Career Expo (in partnership with SRC and other community partners); Senior Skills Day at Canton High School; and Taste of Canton.

She helped host a Family Camp Out at Lakeland Park, and has been involved in Canton Main Street, Kids Fest, Munchkin Masquerade, and the Christmas Walk.

In 2017, Atchley was honored with the YWCA Woman of Achievement Award.

It was also at the Chamber that Atchley faced one of the biggest challenges of her professional life when the Opera Building, where her office was located, suffered a devastating gas explosion on Nov. 16, 2016.

One man was killed, several were injured, and many downtown business suffered damaged, some extensive.

In the chaos and confusion following the explosion, Atchley and her office joined forces with the City of Canton, a number of emergency services organizations and fire departments, Ameren, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Led by Atchley, the Chamber served as a member of the disaster management team responsible for coordinating the response, scheduling building inspections, and keeping business and building owners updated on the progress.

“As business owners were cleared to return to their stores, the Chamber managed a social media campaign to let the public know the status of each business as it became available and continued to post information encouraging the community to show their support by shopping at these businesses, and helping them to recover lost revenue,” said Atchley.

After five years with the Chamber, Atchley switched gears and recently accepted a position as the Coordinator of the Multi-Purpose Building at Spoon River College.

Atchley said she grew up appreciating all that Fulton County had to offer, and especially loved spending time outdoors and camping and canoeing along the Spoon River. In fact, Atchley is such a nature lover that she and husband Cole were married in the SRC Arboretum.

When not working, Atchley enjoys spending time with Cole and their children Ava and Cade. “My family is my main focus and our hobbies are getting outdoors and into nature as much as possible—creek walking, camping, boating, and we do lots of imaginative play!”

“Attending Spoon River College provided an excellent foundation for my professional career. I found my purpose and passion here,” Atchley said.