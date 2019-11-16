The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on Nov. 11, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library.

CUBA — The Board of Education of Community Unit School District #3, Fulton County, met in a regular meeting on Nov. 11, 2019 in the Cuba Elementary Library. President Sue McCance called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with Mr. Corsaw, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Deakin, Mrs. McCance and Mr. Wallace answering the roll call.

President Sue McCance led the Board of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Under communications, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser shared attendance reports from both buildings.

Under principal’s reports, Mr. Braun announced Evan Jones as the Senior of the Month; Junior Emma Utsinger won the VFW Voice of Democracy Essay Contest. Her essay will now go on to compete at the District level and be honored at a banquet in January, this is Mrs. Postin’s 7th winner in a row. ICAC Volleyball All-Conference Award winners are: Brook Utsinger 2nd team, Prairieland Volleyball All Conference Award winners are 1st team; Brook Utsinger, Honorable mention Sloan Miller. Bradley Mercer put together first responders mass causality practice drill as his Senior project, which included help from the State Police and local hospitals, Bradley is a cadet for the Cass-Putman Rescue. The High school hosted an assembly to honor veterans today (Nov. 11). The student led ceremony included performances by the band, a patriotic slideshow, a poem reading and cards for all veterans in attendance.

Mrs. Simmons-Kenser announced Jayna Anderson from Mrs. Russell’s class as the October Buzzy Bee winner. Elementary students participated in the Great American Spell Check where donations are accepted for spelling words correctly. The money is used to stock the AR store in the building. The students collected $456.25. Top spellers were: Natalee Kerans, 1st grade; Eleanor Huston, 2nd grade; Macie Foutch, 3rd grade; Kalyn Thum, 4th grade; and Kacie White, 5th grade. On Halloween, the students were unable to parade to Clayberg Nursing Home due to the weather. This event is always well received by residents. Mr. Shaeffer drove the shuttle bus over so the residents could still participate. Local businesses also participated by coming into the school. On Nov. 11, the Elementary School hosted the Nets for Vets fundraiser to raise funds for the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. All PreK-5 students were given the opportunity to seek donations and shoot baskets during PE. Students were also able to invite family members in active service or in veteran status to join them during their PE time. Mrs. Simmons-Kenser discussed the upcoming active shooter drill and how that would be handled in the elementary building, an announcement will be made that there is an unsafe situation in the front hall and K-2 are to lock down, and 3-5 are to evacuate the building. In the days coming up to the drill, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser will talk with each class and read them the book, “I am not scared, I am prepared,” and answer any question they may have. The same scenario will happen in the High School; one designated area will lock down while the other will evacuate.

Under the Superintendent’s report, Mrs. Simmons-Kenser announced the Community Night to celebrate Cuba Schools was a success with approximately 250 in attendance. She then presented the online State School Report Card and State Assessment information based on Spring 2019 testing. PARCC scores for last year’s grades 3-8 were shared with the Board in Language Arts and Math as well as SAT scores for last year’s Junior class. President McCance received IASB Conference resolutions and discussion followed. Board Member Valerie Wilson was appointed as this year’s delegate to the assembly. Mrs. Simmons-Kenser reported a FOIA request from Smart Procue had been completed.

The Board went into executive session at 8:32 p.m.

ACTION TAKEN AFTER CLOSED SESSION: The regular session minutes and closed session minutes of the Oct. 15 meeting were approved as written. The bills of the school district for late October and November were approved in the amount of $93,368.71. Other items approved under the consent agenda were: Career Development trips for FFA to Champaign on Dec. 14 and to Virginia, Illinois, on Dec. 5.

Under new business, the Board employed Barbie Markley as cook at the MS/HS, and Madison Patch as Assistant Dance Coach, both for the 2019-20 school year. The tentative tax levy for FY20 was approved.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:34 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Library, 652 E. Main St., Cuba.