Hillcrest City 11-7-19

Standings

Wins Losses

Team 3 44 28

Gordo’s the Barn 41 31

Knights of Columbus 40 32

Orion Tool & Die 38 34

The Cellar 37 35

Vandemore P&H 34 38

Holland & Sons 22 32 40

Moose 990 22 50

Team High Game Team High Series

The Cellar 1235 The Cellar

Individual High Game Individual High Series

Scott VanOpdorp 279 Jeff Draper 750

Jeff Draper 279

High Scores

750 Jeff Draper

736 Scott VanOpdorp

693 Marcus Williams

692 Dave Harden

678 Troy Emerick

648 Greg VanOpdorp

632 Evan Emerick

630 Gordon Talbot

628 Dan Speer

617 Dakota Einfedt

614 Chad Frank

601 JJ Cones

Maple City League 11 November

Lee's Lanes 56 - 40

M T N T 56 - 40

Ahern Fire Protection 50 - 46

Gary's Hometown Deli 50 - 46

Happy Joe's 48 - 48

Crescent City Tap 44 - 52

Pocket Pounders 42 -54

M C P 38 - 58

Team game Lee's Lanes 748

Team series Lee's Lanes 2159

High game Chris Pruett 290

High series Marcus Williams 748

Other high scores: Chris Pruett 725,

John Gearhart 685, Mark Williams 674,

Andrew Love 671, Les Ritter 654, Matt

Sanudo 652, Denny Lynch 627, Dakota

Einfeldt 615, Randy Anderson 615,

Kevin Holevoet 607

Henryettes League as of 11-05-2019

W L

1. Super M Ranch 52 44

2. C & S Antiques 52 44

3. Conrad Disposal Service 51 45

4. Gayla's 50 46

5. Lee's Lanes 49 47

6. H & R Block 49 47

7. Hawkeye ChemDry 42 54

8. Hazelwood Homes 39 57

Women's High Series: Char Daniels & LaRae DeKezel 558

High Women's Game: Styph Palmer 232

High Team Series: Lee's Lanes 2788

High Team Game: Hazelwood Homes 975

Other 200's: Glenda Kemnitz 208

Other +500's: Styph Palmer 545, Becky Hickenbottom 545,Gina Leonhardt 537,

Marty Hannah 512, Bev Grant 503