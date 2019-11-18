Robert H. “Bob” Lowe, 85, of Cabery, passed away at 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Tjardes Health Center of Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Kempton United Methodist Church with Rev. Herb Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Broughton Cemetery in rural Emington.

Friends may call for two hours prior to the service Monday at the church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, has charge of arrangements.

Bob was born Jan. 6, 1934, in rural Emington, a son of Fred and Jenny (Wylie) Lowe. He married Doris Lambert on Sept. 4, 1954, at the Kempton United Methodist Church. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together. She survives in Cabery.

Also surviving are his children, Deb (Don) English of Kempton, David (Audrey) Lowe of Saunemin, Daphne (the late Brad) Wepprecht of Reddick, Dean (Tammy) Lowe of Kempton, and Robin (Bruce) Oldfather of Saunemin; his 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ena Margaret Kemp; and two granddaughters, Hillary and Amber Wepprecht.

Bob was educated in country schools before graduating from Kempton High School. He owned and operated his own business, Bob's Dri Gas, for a number of years. He then went on to drive a truck for the state and farm the family farm. Bob also trucked for G. Howard Trucking for several years. For 18 years, he worked at R.R. Donnelley in Dwight, before retiring in 1992.

He was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church and was a Broughton Township trustee for many years. Bob liked reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, paint by number, and playing euchre. He enjoyed meeting for early morning coffee with his friends. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Most of all, Bob loved his family and spending time with them. He will be missed and remembered for being an excellent husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kempton United Methodist Church.

