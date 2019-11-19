BUSHNELL — Economic development became a discussion during Monday’s Bushnell City Council meeting.

Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDCO) Executive Director Kim Pierce shared that Starbucks is expected to open their second location in Macomb at 1736 E Jackson St. in February. Ponderosa Steakhouse previously occupied the building.

Verizon will also re-locate from West Jackson Street and take one of the building’s three available spots. It will also switch from a franchise to a corporate-owned store.

Pierce said that there have been some inquires on the last available spot in the building. With the price for the space, she said that the final tenant will likely be a national chain.

After Mayor Robin Wilt heard criticism about the community adding another Starbucks, she chose to look at the region’s economic development with a positive perspective.

“We don’t want to turn away business,” Wilt said. “It’s a wonderful thing that somebody’s coming to this area whether there’s a competing business or not.”

Wilt said that Macomb isn’t necessarily pursuing brands like Starbucks, but that those brands are pursuing places like Macomb.

“It (the criticism) was unwarranted because it wasn’t something they solicited to try to put somebody else out of business,” Wilt said.

Pierce referred to the region as a “capitalistic community” and said that they can’t prevent new businesses from opening based on a potential impact on existing businesses.

Furthermore, Pierce and Wilt pointed out that even though businesses are coming to Macomb, some employees and customers would likely live in nearby towns like Bushnell.

“It takes the whole village to make it all work,” Pierce said.

Elsewhere, Pierce said that there has been steady interest in adult-use cannabis dispensaries in Macomb. While economic developers can provide potential locations for these businesses, the state is in charge of which regions will receive licenses to operate.

Cannabis will become legal in the state of Illinois as of January, which is when Pierce said that dispensary applications are due.

MAEDCO may look into ways to partner with companies like Stoney Branch in order to expand on CBD oil and hemp manufacturing opportunities in the region, according to Pierce.

