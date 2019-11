The Lewistown Lady Indians defeated the Canton Lady Giants Monday, 79-48.

Shaeffer was the leading scorer for Lewistown with 20 points.

Also scoring in double digits was C. Heffren with 17 points, A. Heffren with 15 points and K. Heffren with 13 points.

For Canton Tori Oaks had 16 points while Bailey Culver was the only other Lady Giant to score in double digits with 10 points.