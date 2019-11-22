MACOMB-The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year.

As millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Illinois State Police (ISP) Captain Jon Dively wants to remind motorists to drive safely.

The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities.

ISP Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce Fatal Four violations; Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving and Seat Belts. Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels.

Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages, can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash.

The ISP will be doing their part to help keep everyone safe by removing intoxicated drivers from the roadways, please remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Troopers will also be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted.

The ISP is joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, and other law enforcement agencies, to remind motorists to Click It or Ticket.

The Click It or Ticket campaign officially starts Nov. 22 and will end Dec. 2.

The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

Stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones will be seen throughout the state through the holiday period.