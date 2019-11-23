Angel tags are now available at MidAmerica National Bank in Cuba.

The angel tags list sizes for needed clothing as well as ideas for toys and gifts.

The Christmas Stocking is a decades-old project that serves families residing in the Cuba School District.

It has become a family tradition in Cuba to "adopt" a child or a family and shop for them.

Those preferring to make a donation may do so at MidAmerica in Cuba.

Donations will be used to purchase gifts for any tags not taken as well food baskets with the “fixin’s” for a holiday meal.

The goal for the project is to have the gifts returned to the bank no later than Dec. 12.

Gifts should be placed in a bag or box, unwrapped, with the angel tag firmly attached.

The Christmas Stocking distribution is scheduled for Dec. 21.

For more information, call 785-5544.