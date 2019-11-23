At the Tuesday Canton Council meeting there was one visitor who wished to speak during the public participation portion of the meeting.

Julie Henderson, with the First Baptist Church Food Pantry, requested assistance with traffic control in the area between Elm and Chestnut for their annual distribution of food baskets this coming Monday, Nov. 25.

She had contacted Alderman Quin Mayhew the night prior to the meeting, which, unfortunately, was too late for her request to be put on the agenda.

Henderson noted there will be 350 people picking up food baskets, which is more than they’ve had in the past.

Folks will start lining up at 5 a.m. to ensure they are able to get one of the baskets.

Attorney, Chris Jump, said Council couldn’t take action on the matter one way or another given it would be a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

However, Jump said it was entirely acceptable for the Public Safety Director, Dick Fairburn, to set something up to help.

Fairburn assured Henderson he would make sure there was assistance in place Monday.

It was suggested to Henderson in the future she get on the agenda well in advance of the event to make sure something such as this doesn’t occur again.