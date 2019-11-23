Elbert Pinney was born on January 29, 1826, in Coldbrook, Connecticut. His parents later moved to Erie County, Pennsylvania, where, at an early age, he decided he wanted to practice medicine.

At eighteen, Elbert began his medical studies in the office of one of the leading physicians in the area. He then attended medical lectures at an Ohio college, graduating in 1848.

The summer before his graduation, Elbert lived in Henry County, Illinois. When he received his degree, he moved to Wethersfield, which had been founded only 12 years earlier, to build a medical practice.

In March 1849, Dr. Pinney married Harriet Young, whose family had left Ohio for Whiteside County in Illinois in 1837, be-coming one of the first settler families in that county.

Later that year, Dr. Pinney and his wife purchased from Morris Ellerwood the two-and-one-half acre Lot 75 in the village of Wethersfield. They then sold the east half of the lot (and fifteen feet on the east side of the west side of Lot 75) to Daniel McClure and Henry G. Little. On the portion of the lot Dr. Pinney kept, he eventually built his practice, ran a drug store, and provided office space to Dr. Richard Earle, a dentist. At the time, there were only three blacksmith shops and a general merchandise store (operated by Garrey Smith) in the village. But soon McClure, Henry Little’s brother-in-law, built the second general store in Wethersfield on the property he and Little purchased from Dr. Pinney.

Dr. Pinney was proud of the many friends he made in Wethersfield, including the Potters and Blishes, who were among the “Pioneers of ‘37,” as well as colleague Dr. Thomas Hall from Stark County.

However, in the fall of 1856, two years after the railroad came through and Kewanee was established, the doctor and his family left Illinois for White Rock, Texas, due to an illness. There, he established a new medical practice, and also raised stock and engaged in other business enterprises.

While in Texas, Dr. Pinney became a slave owner, including a 35 year-old male, a 28 year-old male, a 20 year-old female, a 4 year-old female, and a 2 year-old male.

Then the events at Fort Sumter in 1860 and the subsequent war between the states intervened.

Dr. Pinney believed that states were sovereign and thus were “foreordained” and “predestined” to ultimately prevail. So in 1862, he joined the Confederate army, and provided his medical services in support of the war.

At the end of the war, Dr. Pinney found his circumstances and prospects problematic. He had lost a considerable proportion of his property, and Texas was in a precarious state. Thus, in 1867 he decided to move to Jasper County, Missouri.

Once again, Dr. Pinney grew a large medical practice over a wide part of the county. In addition, he engaged in stock raising once more. The doctor also became a bank president and a successful farmer, all while still practicing medicine. (After the war, one of Dr. Pinney’s slaves, with his family, followed him, and apparently remained “devotedly attached to him up until the time of his death.”)

But in 1887, Dr. Pinney and his family moved to Sierra Madre, California, where he bought 35 acres of land at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, over-looking Los Angeles fifteen miles away.

The doctor hired renowned architects to design a new house and hotel implementing a dramatic Queen Anne style.

The Sierra Vista Hotel opened with 20 rooms and a “fine view of the beautiful San Gabriel Valley, extending from one end of the valley to the other and from the mountains to the sea, presenting a picture grand, inspiring and never tiring, revealing to the observer new beauties each day.” (Films and commercials used the Pinney House/Hotel as a setting over the years.)

After moving to California, Dr. Pinney became well- known for his skill not only as a doctor, but also for his groves of oranges. He gave “scientific attention to the raising of oranges and made a business success of it.”

Elbert Pinney died on March 17, 1914, 67 years after he first set foot in the tiny village of Wethersfield. As one of the village’s first physicians, he spanned the beginning of the end of the Wethersfield Colony and the founding of Kewanee.

