CANTON-The November Senior of the Month at Canton High is Kennedy Rose.

The daughter of Amy and Heath Rose, Canton, she was chosen by the Canton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society.

Kennedy’s classes include: Freshman Mentor, College English 101 and Marching Band.

She is also enrolled in the Running Start Program and is taking four classes at Spoon River College.

Kennedy has been involved in the following activities during high school: Marching Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Key Club, Math Team, Freshman Mentor Program, Student Council and SWAT.

Kennedy will now be eligible for Senior of the Year.

Congratulations, Kennedy!