LEWISTOWN — We may know that humans hear with their ears, but what about a grasshopper that hears with its knees? “Sense-sational World” is the theme of Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m. The program, presented by Wildlife Prairie Park, is an introduction to the senses, featuring live animals. Tots and their caretakers will learn to use their five senses to observe nature and come to understand how other animals use their senses. In addition, tots can make fun crafts to take home.

Admission to Tot Time is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served. Groups of eight or more should call Dickson Mounds in advance to ensure the availability of supplies. The program begins promptly at 9:30 a.m., with the presentation portion lasting approximately 30 minutes, followed by crafts, snacks and time to explore the museum.

The 2019 Tot Time program series is sponsored by Spoon River Electric’s Operation Round-up grant, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Lewistown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Bishop Post #1, Lewistown VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary, Rusty Melhouse of Edward Jones, and Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana. The Tot Time program series continuously seeks sponsors. Please contact Curator of Education Christa Christensen at 309-547-3721 for more information.