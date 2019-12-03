Good news! Santa’s elves made a special delivery in Olney while the children were sleeping. The elves delivered the Letters to Santa Mailbox at Bower Park, right across the street from City Hall.

Santa and the elves are going to be busily getting everything ready for Christmas (including the naughty and nice lists). Because of this busy schedule, Santa Claus is accepting letters from children stating what they would like for Christmas so he can let the elves know what to make.

It’s very important that children include their full name and address so Santa can reply. There is no need for a stamp - Santa has pre-paid all of the postage!