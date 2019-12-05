The Cuba High School staff has selected Taylor Lester as the December Senior of the Month.

For this honor, he received a $50 gift card from program sponsor MidAmerica National Bank.

Lester is the son of Mike and Sue Lester, Cuba.

While in high school, he has been a member of the basketball and football teams, Art Club, National Honor Society, Drama Club, Peer Assistance, National Art Honor Society, and serves as a first responder for the Cass-Putman Rescue Squad.

He also volunteers at the Fulton County Humane Society.

Seniors of the Month are selected for their academic performance as well as their leadership and citizenship qualities.