LEWISTOWN-The last Tot Time of the year was held Thursday at Dickson Mounds Museum.

With guests from Wildlife Prairie Park, Naturalists Corrie Fay and Sierra Watt, who brought with them a few friends, the topic was ‘Senses-Sensational Animals.’

Fay explained Wildlife Prairie Park is a Native Zoological Park, “We have that word park in there because that means we have fun stuff to do. We have playground equipment. We have hiking trails, biking trails. We even have a disc golf course. You can play golf with frisbees.

Zoological has that word zoo in it, right? It just means we have animals out at our park so we’re kind of like a zoo, but we’re a native zoo so that means we have animals that are native or that lived in the United States or the Midwest area right in Illinois where we live.

These animals you might have seen in your own backyard or your friend’s backyard.

Some of the animals used to live in Illinois hundreds of years ago so if you go outside you don’t see bison anymore, but you used to be able to. We also have bears and cougars. They don’t live in Illinois anymore, but they used to.”

The animals they brought with them Thursday were chosen based upon their unique senses, “Our animals have all the senses we do, but some of them might be a little bit special,” said Fay.

Watt brought out the first animal for the youngsters, Chip the American Toad.

“There’s a few differences between girls and a few differences between boys when we talk about American Toads. Girls, first of all, don’t make a lot of noise when they feel threatened or don’t feel safe out in the wild.

Boys, on the other hand, make a little chirping sound.”

Watt was able to get Chip to make the noise, but she explained in the wild they mostly rely on their hearing.

She said whenever they hear something that doesn’t feel safe to them or hear an animal they can’t be around, they will make the chirping noise to get the other toads around them to help them out.

“You can actually see inside of his ears and you can see to where they have their eardrum so that helps them greatly with their sense of hearing. They can hear a predator of over a few miles away from them.”

Watt noted Chip is technically a baby and is still growing.

In addition, the kids were allowed to look, but not touch Chip as he is an amphibian. Amphibians absorb things through their skin and with everyone having different oils and other substances they can’t see on their hands touching him would potentially put him in harm’s way.

Before introducing the next animal, Fay told the youngsters it was really important for them to stay nice and quiet as the animal’s sense of hearing is incredible, “She can hear really, really well, but she has really sensitive ears. She can hear a mouse’s heartbeat.”

After donning a protective glove, Fay gingerly coaxed a beautiful owl, Ollie, from her traveling home.

“Ollie here is a bird. Ollie has a fantastic sense of hearing, but she also has a great sense of sight. She is known as a bird of prey or a raptor. In order to be a raptor or bird of prey you have to have three things. You have to have a really strong grip, strong claws or talons, you have to have a really sharp hooked beak and excellent eyesight.”

Fay said Ollie’s eyeballs take up 2/3 of her entire skull.

If we had eyes the size of Ollie’s, our eyes would be the size of softballs.

It’s a common misconception owls can turn their heads completely around, but Fay said that’s not quite the case, “They can turn their heads about 270 degrees.”

She added, though, sometimes they move their head so fast it does appear they have turned it completely around.

Fay explained owls can’t go all the way around because they have a spinal cord and bones in that area that would get tangled up.

“Ollie has to be able to do that (move her head around) to see everything around her. Sometimes you might see her move her head around, that’s her trying to get depth and perception. We talked about her ears a little bit. Where do you think those are?” Fay asked the youngsters.

To which one young man replied, “I have no idea where her ears are.”

Fay explained, “Ollie has two ears on either side of her head that are kind of like holes. One is a little bit higher than her eyes and one is a little bit lower than her eyes and that allows her to hear sounds at different distances.”

The last animal they had for the kids was Tank.

Tank has exceptional hearing, amazing sense of smell, is between 5 and 8 years old and is a skunk.

Skunks in captivity have their scent glads removed at the time they are spade or neutered so no one was in danger of being sprayed.

When being held by Watt, Tank looked like a big ol’ cuddle bug.

While his hearing and sense of smell is outstanding, he is unable to see well.

When asked what skunks are known for one of the kids said, “P-U!”

Watt said they are known for their musk they spray out, “They use that little spray they have because they can’t see very well. They rely a lot on their hearing and their sense of smell. Their hearing out in the wild helps them detect predators.

When a mean animal comes in, a skunk can automatically tell just by their footsteps. If there are leaves on the ground, especially on the fall, that also helps them hear that predator.

Skunks will usually not spray you until they absolutely have to. Skunks, when they spray, it takes a lot of energy out of them. It makes them tired and really, really sleepy. There’s a few steps to it when they have to spray. Their first step, they will usually stomp their feet on the ground and make a low growling noise trying to ward off that predator. The second step if that predator doesn’t go away after that stomping is going to be to turn his butt around to wherever that predator is and the last step is going to be, the step he does not want to do, is he will spray if that predator keeps on coming after him.”

In the wild they like to eat trash.

They are also known to bury themselves and make little dens in the ground.

She showed them his claws, but noted he gets his nails clipped often, “We give him spa days,” she joked.

“They (the claws) can grow even longer than this. Their claws help them dig under the ground to help them build a home or to help them find little grubs or little insects they like to eat,” said Watts.

At the park, Tank gets a very special diet. He doesn’t usually eat what he would eat in the wild.

He gets dog food and a lot of fruits and vegetable.

He will eat any type of fruit as well as cottage cheese and yogurt, too.

“He loves to eat anything he can get his little paws on,” said Watt.

Tank is also pretty talented.

He loves to finger paint. He gets paint all over his little paws and runs across pieces of paper to make his own finger paintings.

Skunks are typically soft and fluffy, but since Tank is older his fur is a little more wiry.

Anyone interested in petting Tank was welcome to do so.

After getting to know the animals, they were able to check out some animal furs and a rattlesnake skin.

Tot Time is a FREE program hosted by Dickson Mounds Museum held the first Thursday of every month.

Youngsters enjoy a program, crafts and refreshments.