FAIRVIEW — A Pancakes & Sausage Breakfast with Santa will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Fairview Fire Station, 700 Carter St., Fairview.

A free will donation or new, unwrapped toys will gain you entry into the event.

All proceeds and toys will be delivered by Santa to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

Contact Chief Hanlin with any questions or to donate, 338-0982.

