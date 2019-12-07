The Spoon River Gobblers Chapter (SRG) of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) donated 250 frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving to the 1st Baptist Church Food Pantry in Canton.

The turkeys were purchased with funds raised at the SRG banquet and auction held last March 2018.

The upcoming SRG banquet will be held March 20, 2020 in Fulton County.

If anyone is interested in joining the NWTF and attending the banquet and auction, please call 309-785-3581 for additional information.