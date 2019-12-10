KEWANEE – Vera K. Skutnick, 73, of Kewanee, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 5:00 a.m. at Aperion Care Center in Princeton, IL.

Vera was born December 13, 1945 in Kewanee, the daughter of Don L. and Beulah R. Rousey Stutler. She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-granddaughter, Riley Cole; two sisters, Lila Trickle and Elaine Millman; and two brothers, Dwaine Stutler and Stuart Smith. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Lee who passed away one day prior to her on December 7, 2019.

Surviving are one daughter, Nicole (Dave Schwigen) Thompson of Kewanee; one son, James (Elnie) Lee of Seattle, WA; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Boardman of Kewanee, and Judy (John) Schmidt of Bishop Hill; and a daughter-in-law, Lila Lee of Dixon. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Vera enjoyed bowling, watching tv, and spending time her family. She worked as a CNA, beautician, waitress, and also tended bar. She attended and was baptized at the First United Methodist Church, Kewanee.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at West Jersey Cemetery. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services, Toulon is in charge of arrangements.

