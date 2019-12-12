Flanagan man dies in accident

An early morning accident took the life of a Flanagan man Wednesday, according to a release from the Livingston County Coroner's office Thursday.

Timothy F. McKinley, 30, was pronounced at the scene of the single-vehicle accident by County Coroner Danny Watson.

According to the release from the coroner's office, the accident was reported to Vermilion Valley Dispatch at 7:43 a.m. It took place at the intersection of 300 East Road and 1600 North road in Nebraska Township, one mile south of Illinois 116 in rural Flanagan.

McKinley was driving a black GMC pickup truck when it left the road and collided with a tree. Livingston County Sheriff's Police, Flanagan-Graymont Fire, Duffy Ambulance and the Livingston County Coroner's Office responded.

An autopsy has been ordered.